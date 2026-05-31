Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Rejoins MLB club

The Cardinals recalled Dobbins from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After opening the season on the injured list while completing his rehab from knee surgery, Dobbins made his Cardinals debut April 30 in Pittsburgh and was optioned to Memphis after giving up three runs across 4.1 innings. The right-hander has worked out of the rotation at Triple-A but should immediately be available out of the bullpen for St. Louis since he was scheduled to start Sunday for Memphis. According to Jones, the Cardinals could look to insert Dobbins into the rotation if he's not needed in Sunday's contest.