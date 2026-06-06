Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Slated to start Tuesday

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Saturday that Dobbins' next appearance will be as the team's starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will be going with a six-man rotation for at least one turn, with Dobbins slated to take the mound following the team's off-day Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched well in his two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis this past Sunday. Dobbins has recorded a win and a save across those two outings, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 8.2 innings.