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Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Slated to start Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Saturday that Dobbins' next appearance will be as the team's starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will be going with a six-man rotation for at least one turn, with Dobbins slated to take the mound following the team's off-day Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched well in his two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis this past Sunday. Dobbins has recorded a win and a save across those two outings, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 8.2 innings.

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