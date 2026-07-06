Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Spot start on tap Tuesday

Manager Oliver Marmol confirmed that Dobbins will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to start one game of the Cardinals' doubleheader with the Brewers in St. Louis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The doubleheader will force the Cardinals to temporarily expand their rotation to six men, so Dobbins is expected to make just one start before St. Louis presumably sends him back to the minors following the twin bill. The 26-year-old righty has previously made four appearances (two starts) for the Cardinals this season, going 0-1 while turning in a 3.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings.