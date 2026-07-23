Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Staying in majors for now

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Dobbins will remain with the major-league club for the time being, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dobbins tossed six shutout innings Wednesday versus the Angels in what had seemed likely to be just a spot start. He will remain with the big club for now and could get another turn in the rotation next week, though that seems dependent on whether the Cardinals need to use Dobbins' roster spot for a reliever between now and then. A possible trade of Dustin May before the deadline would also open up a rotation spot for Dobbins, who has authored a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings with St. Louis.