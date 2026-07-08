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Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Stuck with loss in nightcap

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dobbins (1-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old right-hander didn't pitch poorly, but he left the mound with St. Louis in a 3-0 hole that the offense never climbed out of. Dobbins was up as the 27th man for the twin bill, and he's likely headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon enough. Over five appearances (three starts) in the majors this year, Dobbins has posted a 4.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 22.1 innings.

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