Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Tosses 5.1 frames in piggyback role

Dobbins allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday.

As expected, Dobbins piggybacked starter Matthew Liberatore, who lasted only 3.2 innings while giving up three runs. Dobbins was the slightly more efficient and effective hurler, and he gave St. Louis more depth with 85 pitches to Liberatore's 67, though neither pitcher was particularly impressive. It remains to be seen how Dobbins will be deployed moving forward -- he could continue to piggyback Liberatore, but there's also a possibility he moves into the rotation if Liberatore continues to struggle or if another starter is traded before the deadline.