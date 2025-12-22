The Red Sox traded Dobbins (knee) to St. Louis on Sunday as part of a package for first baseman Willson Contreras (shoulder), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbins had his 2025 campaign cut short when he tore the ACL in his right knee while running to cover first base during a game against the Rays in mid-July. The hurler ultimately underwent surgery and ended the season on the 60-day injured list, though he began a throwing progression in early November and is slated to be ready for the start of spring training. Prior to getting hurt, Dobbins made 13 appearances (11 starts) during his first taste of the majors, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB across 61 innings. Dobbins could compete for a spot in St. Louis' rotation, but his low-strikeout profile isn't one that typically attracts the attention of fantasy managers.