Paniagua is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty had a 2.81 ERA and a 145:39 K:BB in 137.2 innings in the lower minors last season. Scouting reports suggest Paniagua has the ceiling of a back-end starter due to his lack of a plus secondary offering and his fringe-average fastball velocity.