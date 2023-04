Paniagua was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria on Monday with shoulder tightness, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports

After landing on the IL on Monday, the details of the 23-year-old righty's injury have officially been revealed. Paniagua logged a 4.42 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 38.2 innings upon being promoted to Peoria last season.