Herrera (knee) hopes to begin a rehab assignment May 1, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera is making good progress in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise, having run, hit and caught off a pitching machine this week without any setbacks. He should require only a few rehab games before returning to the Cardinals' lineup.
