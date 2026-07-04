Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Big day in Friday's rout

Herrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 17-1 win over the Cubs.

All three hits were singles, but Herrera was still in the thick of the offensive eruption by the Cardinals. It was the first multi-hit effort for the 26-year-old catcher/designated hitter since June 21, snapping a nine-game skid that had seen him bat just .129 (4-for-31) with one double and one RBI. Despite the brief swoon, Herrera sports a .258/.396/.406 slash line on the season with 10 homers, five steals, 38 RBI and 58 runs in 85 contests.