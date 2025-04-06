Herrera was removed from Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox due to an apparent leg injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera worked a walk during the bottom of the third inning but suffered an injury while running the bases and required assistance to leave the field. The 24-year-old was already likely to sit for Game 2 after starting the matinee, but his availability beyond Sunday is now in question. Pedro Pages stepped in behind the plate and would operate as St. Louis' primary catcher should Herrera be forced to miss time.