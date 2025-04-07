The Cardinals placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list Monday with left knee inflammation.

Herrera tweaked the knee while running the bases in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. Tests came back negative, but Herrera has headed back to St. Louis to be evaluated further before it's determined how long he might be out. For the time being, it looks like it could be a brief absence. Pedro Pages will be the Cardinals' primary catcher while Herrera is sidelined.