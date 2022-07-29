Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
The 22-year-old joined the Cardinals for the two-game series against the Blue Jays this week and will now return to Triple-A. Herrera didn't appear in either contest for St. Louis and is unlikely to be a factor in the majors the rest of the year. He has a .295/.385/.432 slash line with three home runs and 21 RBI in 37 games for Memphis this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Returns to big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Losing work to Knizner•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Sitting again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Receives second straight start•