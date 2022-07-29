Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

The 22-year-old joined the Cardinals for the two-game series against the Blue Jays this week and will now return to Triple-A. Herrera didn't appear in either contest for St. Louis and is unlikely to be a factor in the majors the rest of the year. He has a .295/.385/.432 slash line with three home runs and 21 RBI in 37 games for Memphis this season.

