Herrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Herrera has logged three straight multi-hit efforts, but the homer was just his second since June 15. The 25-year-old missed about a month in that span due to a hamstring injury, but he has settled in as the Cardinals' main designated hitter since his return just before the All-Star break. He's also made three starts in left field over the last week, which gives him another path to playing time if he can learn the position on the fly. He's hit well enough to stay in the lineup regularly -- Herrera is batting .310 with an .880 OPS, 10 homers, 40 RBI, 28 runs scored and four steals over 247 plate appearances this season.