Herrera (knee) clubbed a three-run home run in his first rehab game with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Serving as Memphis' designated hitter, Herrera was retired in his first three plate appearances but then went deep in his final trip to the dish. He will catch five innings Friday and keep building up his catching workload from there before rejoining the Cardinals' active roster.
