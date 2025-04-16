Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that the team is hopeful Herrera (knee) can begin a running and catching program this weekend, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera has progressed to hitting in the batting cage and playing catch and could take another step forward in his rehab this weekend. If that happens, the club will have a better idea on a timetable for his return. When it was announced last week that Herrera had been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, the Cardinals indicated the catcher would be sidelined at least four weeks.