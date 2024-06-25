Herrera (back) will play catch Tuesday and is hoping to hit off a tee and take flips Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera is eligible for activation Saturday but could need a rehab assignment before returning. He could make it back by early July if all goes well. It wouldn't seem to be a given that Herrera rejoins the big-league roster at that point, however, since Willson Contreras is back from the injured list and Pedro Pages had been playing over Herrera prior to the latter's injury.