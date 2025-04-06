Herrera was diagnosed with left knee inflammation after exiting in the third inning of the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Herrera went 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving the contest after he appeared to injure his knee while running the bases. Pedro Pages came off the bench to replace Herrera in the bottom of the third inning and will finish out the game behind the plate while also drawing the start at catcher in the nightcap. The Cardinals seem to be viewing Herrera as day-to-day, though he could be at risk of landing on the IL if he's not able to return to the lineup within the next few games.