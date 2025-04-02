Herrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, three home runs and six RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Angels.
The 24-year-old took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the fourth and sixth innings before capping his huge performance with an eight-inning blast off Brock Burke. In the process, Herrera became the first catcher in Cardinals history with a three-homer game. The long balls were also the first of the season for Herrera, and through five appearances so far in 2025 he's batting .467 (7-for-15) with two doubles, five runs and eight RBI.
