Herrera went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

Herrera was on the front end of a double steal during the seventh inning after his RBI double against Camilo Doval. While speed isn't a huge part of Herrera's game, he's up to eight steals this season, though this one was his first since Aug. 3. The 26-year-old hit .241 in August, which is right in line with his .243 average for the season. Herrera has added a .733 OPS, 14 home runs, 55 RBI, 82 runs scored, 24 doubles and one triple across 137 contests.