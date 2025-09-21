Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Herrera will prepare exclusively as a catcher this offseason, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera last saw action at catcher June 19, as he's been used as a full-time designated hitter since then. The move was made in order to help keep Herrera healthy, but also due to his defensive shortcomings. Herrera will focus this winter on a throwing program to add arm strength and also preparation with game calling. Marmol noted that Herrera's opportunity to stick at catcher will "play out" during spring training, but the team is heading into the offseason "with the full expectation of (Herrera) doing this well and having an opportunity to catch." Herrera will finish the 2025 season with 14 games at catcher, so he will go into the 2026 campaign without catcher eligibility in most leagues. However, it appears he'll have a good chance to regain that eligibility early on into next season.