Herrera went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and a walk as the Cardinals split Thursday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Herrera was the designated hitter for both games, which continues to be his main place in the lineup. The matinee was his first multi-hit effort since May 20, ending a stretch of 11 contests where he went a meager 6-for-38 (.158). For the season, Herrera is at a .333/.417/.578 slash line, six homers, 28 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base over 30 contests. Even though he's slowed down with the bat in recent weeks, his spot as a near-everyday member of the lineup appears to be safe.