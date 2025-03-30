Now Playing

Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera started the first two games of the season and went 4-for-7 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and a run, and he'll receive a well-deserved rest Sunday. Pedro Pages is stepping in behind the plate to catch for righty Andre Pallante.

