Herrera (knee) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera underwent additional imaging after exiting Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader early with left knee inflammation. The tests came back clean and "it could've been a lot worse," according to manager Oli Marmol, who continued by saying, "he'll go on the IL, but it could have been a bad situation." Pedro Pages drew the start in Sunday's nightcap behind the plate and he'll likely handle the lion's share of starts at catcher in Herrera's absence.