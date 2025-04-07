Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Herrera will miss at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Testing on Herrera's knee came back negative for structural damage, but the bone bruise is going to cost the young catcher a month of action, at minimum. Pedro Pages will take on the primary catcher duties for the Cardinals while Herrera is out, and Yohel Pozo has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to serve as Pages' backup.
