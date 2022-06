Herrera will be recalled by the Cardinals on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera spent a few days with the Cardinals in late May, but he'll rejoin the big-league club as a backup to Andrew Knizner since the team will place Yadier Molina (knee) on the 10-day injured list Friday. After failing to make any plate appearances during his first stint with the major-league club, Herrera should have more chances to prove himself at the top level while Molina is sidelined.