Herrera went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Royals.

Despite playing just 13 games so far, Herrera already has a trio of three-hit performances in 2025. Over his first 50 plate appearances, the 24-year-old backstop is slashing a robust .419/.480/.907 with five home runs, six doubles, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored. Although those figures are unsustainable, Herrera is certainly worth a look in the majority of mixed leagues for those in need of help at catcher.