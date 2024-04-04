Herrera will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Herrera will pick up his second straight start behind the plate in Thursday's home opener. Both Herrera and top backstop Willson Contreras -- who served as the Cardinals' designated hitter -- were included in the lineup in Wednesday's loss to the Padres, but Contreras was hit by a pitch in left hand during the contest and is dealing with swelling a day later. Contreras is scheduled to undergo X-rays later Thursday as the Cardinals look to assess whether he's dealing with anything more than inflammation and soreness. For now, Contreras is being viewed as day-to-day, but Herrera could be in line for an extended run as the Cardinals' primary catcher if Contreras' injury is significant enough to force him to the injured list.