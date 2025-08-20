Herrera went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Herrera drove in the first three runs of the game for the Cardinals with a single to right in the first and another one in the second. It was his first multi-RBI game since July 24, and he's now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. Herrera's second-inning steal was his sixth theft of the season, passing his previous best of five from 2024. The 25-year-old is slashing .289/.366/.440 with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 31 runs and a 28:64 BB:K in 303 plate appearances.