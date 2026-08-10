Cardinals' Ixan Henderson: Back in action at Triple-A

Henderson tossed 4.2 hitless innings Sunday in his first start at Triple-A Memphis.

Henderson was effectively wild, managing to hold Nashville off the scoreboard despite walking four and not recording a strikeout. The left-hander was making his Triple-A debut following four rehab starts, as he missed the first three months of the season with a flexor strain. Henderson doesn't have wipeout stuff but has been highly effective thus far in the minors, having posted a 2.59 ERA and 134:51 K:BB over 132 innings covering 25 starts with Double-A Springfield in 2025.