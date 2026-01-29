Henderson received an invite to big-league spring training.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound southpaw, Henderson has logged an ERA below 3.00 at Single-A, High-A and Double-A since getting drafted in the eighth round in 2023. Last year, he had a 2.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 134:51 K:BB in 132 innings across 25 starts at Double-A. His fastball sits in the 92-94 mph range and plays up due to its late life. His sweeper and changeup are strong offerings, and while he may not have a plus pitch in his arsenal, Henderson has what it takes to turn a lineup over multiple times. In 2025, he allowed a .600 OPS against righties and a .558 OPS against lefties. He isn't on the 40-man roster, but Henderson could make his big-league debut in 2026 if he handles Triple-A the same way he has every other level in pro ball.