The Blue Jays traded Woodman to the Cardinals on Friday in exchange for shortstop Aledmys Diaz, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 2016 second-round pick posted middling numbers at Low-A Lansing in his second professional season. He walked at a decent clip (9.7 percent), but also struck out 37.9 percent of the time. Woodman will need to show significant improvement in that regard if he's to move up the ladder in the Cardinals' organization.