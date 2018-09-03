Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows just one run in five innings
Flaherty pitched five innings in Monday's loss to the Nationals, allowing a run on three hits and five walks while striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.
The run total certainly looks good, but the five walks are cause for concern, and Flaherty required 96 pitches to get through five innings. He avoided punishment for those walks, however, as the only run he allowed came on a Trea Turner solo shot. The outing lowers the 22-year-old's ERA to a stellar 2.83. He'll next take the hill Saturday in Detroit.
