Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows one in no-decision
Flaherty did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings against the Twins.
With Adam Wainwright (elbow) placed on the disabled list earlier in the day, Flaherty pitched admirably filling in the vacated rotation spot. The 22-year-old didn't allow a baserunner past first base through 5.2 innings until allowing consecutive hits to the final three batters he faced. In three starts in the majors this year, Flaherty has struck out 14 in 15.2 innings to go along with a 2.87 ERA. Though no official announcement has been made regarding Flaherty's status in the rotation, he'd next be lined up to pitch Sunday against the Phillies if he does take another turn.
