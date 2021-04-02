Flaherty gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday.

The Cardinals staked Flaherty to a six-run lead before he even took the mound yet he could not secure the Opening Day win for himself. Inefficiency and a couple long balls against Flaherty led to manager Mike Shildt turning to his bullpen in the fifth inning as Flaherty's pitch count ticked up into the 90s (94 pitches thrown). A road matchup in Miami next week looks like a great spot for Flaherty to get right, on paper anyway.