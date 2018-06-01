Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows three earned runs Thursday
Flaherty allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five over five innings in Thursday's win over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.
Flaherty didn't issue a walk for the first time this season, but his seven hits allowed marked a season high. He allowed run-producing hits to Jordy Mercer and Gregory Polanco and served up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in his final inning of work. It wasn't Flaherty's finest start, but he still holds an impressive 2.62 ERA through his first six starts this season. He'll face an easier test Tuesday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Picks up second win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 13 in dominant effort•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows one in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Big-league stay could be extended•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will start for Cards on Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...