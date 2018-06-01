Flaherty allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five over five innings in Thursday's win over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Flaherty didn't issue a walk for the first time this season, but his seven hits allowed marked a season high. He allowed run-producing hits to Jordy Mercer and Gregory Polanco and served up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in his final inning of work. It wasn't Flaherty's finest start, but he still holds an impressive 2.62 ERA through his first six starts this season. He'll face an easier test Tuesday against the Marlins.