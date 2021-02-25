Manager Mike Shildt announced Thursday that Flaherty would serve as the Cardinals' Opening Day starter April 1 in Cincinnati, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty will also get the ball for the Cardinals' Grapefruit League opener versus the Nationals, likely working two innings in his first outing of the spring. Though Flaherty endured a turbulent 2020 campaign that was included a prolonged shutdown due to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak, the 25-year-old's standing as the staff ace never wavered. Even though his ERA rose to 4.91 over a small sample of 40.1 innings in 2020, Flaherty remained one of the top strikeout artists among starters, finishing with K/9 rate above 10.5 for the third straight season.