Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Big-league stay could be extended
Flaherty, who'll be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis for his third spot start of the season, could remain with the big-league club for an extended period, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Flaherty mowed down a career-high 13 batters in his most recent start for the Redbirds last Wednesday, and manager Mike Matheny notes that the young right-hander's slider has "a little more juice" recently. Matheny actually feels that a sinker Flaherty has developed is making the slider more effective, as it sets up the latter pitch well and has also helped the 22-year-old keep the ball down (19 groundball outs over his last three Triple-A starts). Flaherty may have a chance to flash his improved repertoire for multiple big-league starts this time around, considering Adam Wainwright (elbow) is expected to hit the disabled list for the third time this season and Carlos Martinez (lat) is currently without a firm timetable for return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will start for Cards on Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs career-high 13 for Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Called up ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...