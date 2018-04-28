Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Called up ahead of start
Flaherty was called up Saturday in order to make his scheduled start against the Pirates.
Flaherty is needed in the Cardinals' rotation with Adam Wainwright (elbow) on the disabled list. It's unclear how many starts he'll get, as there haven't been any reports that Wainwright's issue is particularly serious. Flaherty made one start for the Cardinals earlier this year, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings, striking out nine.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Pulled from Wednesday Triple-A start•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Not joining Cardinals rotation Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Primed to rejoin rotation•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tosses first career complete game•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs 11 in minor-league start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...