Flaherty (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Flaherty got into trouble in both the first and third innings, and Willson Contreras singles accounted for all three runs against him. The 25-year-old righty now has a 2.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season. Flaherty still hasn't pitched more than five innings in each of his four starts since the Cardinals returned from their COVID-19 outbreak. He'll try to work deeper into his next start, currently projected for one of the games in Thursday's twin bill versus the Tigers.