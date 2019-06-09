Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

It was the first time all season Flaherty had failed to fan a batter, and his only shorter outing came April 16 in Milwaukee, when he got chased with two outs in the third inning. The young right-hander now sports a 4.08 ERA and 73:23 K:BB through 68.1 innings, and he'll look to rebound in his next start Thursday, on the road against the Mets.