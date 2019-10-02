Flaherty will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The move was widely expected, but manager Mike Shildt confirmed Flaherty as the starter during media availability Wednesday. The 23-year-old posted a 0.91 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP in 15 starts over the second half of the season while amassing a 7-2 record during that time.