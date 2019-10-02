Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Confirmed as Game 2 starter
Flaherty will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The move was widely expected, but manager Mike Shildt confirmed Flaherty as the starter during media availability Wednesday. The 23-year-old posted a 0.91 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP in 15 starts over the second half of the season while amassing a 7-2 record during that time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Cruises to victory•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Next start date flexible?•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields one hit in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominates again in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 10 but takes loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...