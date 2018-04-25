Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Confirmed for Saturday's start
Flaherty will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis and start Saturday's game against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It was already expected that Flaherty would be called upon to start Saturday's game after he was scratched from his scheduled minor-league start Wednesday, but now the Cardinals have confirmed that notion. The talented 22-year-old will face a Pirates team that ranks in the lower half of the majors in team OPS against right-handed pitchers.
