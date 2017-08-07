Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Continues impressing in Memphis
Flaherty (4-1) recorded nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Tacoma on Sunday. He allowed just two hits and a walk.
The 21-year-old right-hander has a 2.83 ERA, .215 BAA and 1.09 WHIP in 60.1 Triple-A innings, and as per William Boor of MLB.com, he's given up one earned run or less in five of his last six starts. Flaherty also boasts an excellent 65:18 K:BB in Memphis and appears ver close to being big-league ready.
