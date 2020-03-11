Flaherty fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts.

The right-hander lowered his spring ERA to 3.09 in what was his fourth start of Grapefruit League play, but Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the right-hander was actually frustrated with allowing five runners to reach base during the 68-pitch outing. The biggest source of Flaherty's ire was the second inning, when he surrendered two singles and a walk before snuffing out the threat with an impressive strikeout of Andrew Benintendi. Flaherty is likely to push his pitch count into the 75-80 range at minimum in his next spring start, projected for next Sunday or Monday if he remains on his normal schedule.