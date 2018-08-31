Flaherty, who's scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Reds, could see his next start pushed back a day, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt conceded Thursday that he's considering building in an extra day of rest for the young right-hander. Luke Weaver or Tyson Ross would be the leading bullpen candidates to make a spot start Sunday if those plans came to pass. More definitive word on the Cardinals' weekend rotation plans should emerge at some point Friday.