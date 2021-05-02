Flaherty (5-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-5 drubbing of the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The Cards handed Flaherty a 4-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, which left the final outcome in little doubt, but the right-hander still had to be sharp and left the game after 104 pitches (65 strikes) with his team only up 5-3. Flaherty delivered his third straight quality start and fourth of the season, and he'll take a 3.41 ERA and 36:10 K:BB through 34.1 innings into his next outing.