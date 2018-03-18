Flaherty was moved from Cardinals spring training to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Although Flaherty was able to log plenty of strikeouts this spring, he'll likely return to Triple-A Memphis when the upcoming season begins. Over four Grapefruit League games (13 innings) he posted a 20:5 K:BB, but also gave up nine hits, resulting in him surrendering seven runs. He struggled to keep the ball in the park, as three of said hits were home runs.